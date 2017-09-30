2 Time Olympic Champ Helps At St. Cloud Jiu Jitsu Academy Grand Opening

ST. CLOUD - Two-Time Olympic Judo Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison stopped by Start Brazillian Jiu Jitsu Academy in St. Cloud.

Harrison is the first ever American to earn an Olympic Gold Medal in Judo.

Harrison was teaching, answering questions and talking with everyone who came to the grand opening festivities.

The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist says she loves being able to spend time teaching the sport she loves.

"I always enjoy it and I end up learning something myself."

Harrison also says one of best parts about meeting new people is watching their reactions to holding her Gold Medals.

"For me that is the coolest part about being an Olympic Champion. There is nothing like seeing a little kid hold a Gold Medal and seeing the inspiration in their eyes."

She was invited to be a part of the grand opening by friend and Start BJJ gym owner Brock Larson . Larson is also an accomplished veteran in combat sports with wins in the UFC, WEC as well as other fighting promotions.

Larson says he didn't invite Harrison simply because she is world-class athlete.

"It really is great that we can have such a premier athlete at our gym. But I wanted her up here because she is a world-class person. There are few better people in the world than her."

Larson also stressed that while it takes a world-class athlete to be as great as Harrison, BJJ and other classes offered at Start are for everyone.

"We have kids as young as four and adults into their 60's."

Start BJJ Academy is offering free classes for 1-week for those who want to learn more about what Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is.

Follow the link below for more information about Start BJJ Academy and the classes they offer.