2 Taken to Hospital After Stearns County Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- Two people were hospitalized after a crash near Eden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:45 p.m.Tuesday on Highway 22 and Vails Lake Road.

A car driven by 24-year-old Tiffany Parks of Big Lake was going east on Vails Lake Road and a pickup driven by 50-year-old John Derichs of Richmond was going south on Highway 22. Park's vehicle failed to yield and the two vehicles collided.

Parks was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Salzl of Paynesville, was also taken to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life threatening injuries. Derichs and another of his passengers, 48-year-old Karen Derichs of Richmond, were both hurt but were not taken to the hospital.