2 Students Charged in School Police Clash in Owatonna

OWATONNA (AP) -- Two students have been charged following an altercation with police at Owatonna Senior High School this week that stemmed from racist comments made on social media.

Owatonna police say some students posted racist comments over the weekend that were directed at black students at the school. Students say the situation escalated when another racist social media post was made Monday during lunch. Senior Adnan Abdullah says by then everyone had enough and some students stormed a locker room to confront one of the suspected posters.

Police were called and clashed with some students. The school was locked down. Two students are facing charges of assaulting an officer, among other counts. Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad says the district continues to work toward racial equity and eradicating racism.

The investigation into the social media posts continues.