2 People Hurt in 4 Vehicle Crash In Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a chain reaction crash on Highway 169 in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All four vehicles were traveling southbound on highway 169 in the left lane. The first three vehicles were slowing and stopping for a red light at School Street. The fourth vehicle did not stop, rear-ending the vehicle in front of it, and causing the chain reaction.

Sixty-three-year-old Debra Walk of Brainerd was taken to Fairview Northland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eighty-two-year-old Shirley Hary of Otsego was taken to Fairview Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were not hurt.