2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash on Highway 15 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection with 3rd Street North.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Gianna Sanders of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 15 when she entered the intersection against the red light. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 60-year-old Janice Cook of St. Cloud, and a car driven by 56-year-old Colleen Lundholm of Coon Rapids, were both going north on Highway 15 and were making a left turn to go west onto 3rd Street North on a green arrow.

The State Patrol says all three vehicles were badly damaged.

Cook and Lundholm were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sanders and her passenger were not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.