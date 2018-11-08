2 Minnesota Marijuana Parties About to Get Major Party Status

ST. PAUL (AP) — Two political parties advocating legalization of marijuana in Minnesota are poised to get a boost.

Preliminary results show the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party both received at least 5 percent of the vote in a statewide contest in Tuesday's midterm elections, enough to earn major party status in Minnesota.

The Secretary of State's office is still canvassing results, but a review showed both candidates also met the requirement of receiving at least one vote in each of Minnesota's 87 counties.

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Noah Johnson got nearly 6 percent of the vote in the attorney general's race while Michael Ford of the Legal Marijuana Now Party received more than 5 percent of the vote for state auditor.

Both parties likely will become major parties in Minnesota starting Jan. 1, giving them automatic access to the ballot.