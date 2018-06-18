2 Minnesota Fathers Die in Crash on Eve of Father’s Day

VERMILLION (AP) -- Two fathers have died in a crash on the eve of Father's Day near the town of Vermillion southeast of the Twin Cities.

The Dakota County sheriff's office says the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 190th Street East and Goodwin Avenue.

Witnesses told authorities that a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Jon Fontaine, of Farmington, rolled through a stop sign and slammed into an SUV. Both vehicles rolled into the ditch.

Fontaine and the front-seat passenger in the SUV, 34-year-old Jared Lazer, of Rosemount, died at the scene.

Fontaine was traveling with his 12-year-old son, while Lazer was with his wife, Jillayne, who was driving, and their three young children, ages 5, 5 and 2.