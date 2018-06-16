2 Killed, 2 Hurt in North Minneapolis Alley Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and two were injured when the driver of a van struck a parked vehicle in a north Minneapolis alley.

Police spokesman John Elder says the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday, after the van entered the alley at a high rate of speed. The van struck two telephone poles and a vehicle that was stopped on the right side of the alley. The van flipped over.

Elder says one person in the van and one person in the vehicle that was struck died at the scene.