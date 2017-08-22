2 Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in Foley

FOLEY - Two people were hurt in a rear end crash in Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday on eastbound Highway 23, at 11th Avenue.

A pick-up driven by 29-year-old Amy Robak-Bruce of Foley was stopped waiting to make a left turn from Highway 23 onto 11th Avenue when her vehicle was hit from behind by a car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Obermoller of Princeton.

Robak-Bruce was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the car, 39-year-old Shawnee Brinwall of Foreston, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.