Two Hurt in Crash Near Delano

DELANO -- Two people are hurt after a crash Thursday night on Highway 12 in Franklin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. A pickup driven by 43-year-old Paul Nelson of Montrose was heading east on Highway 12 when he turned left on to Calder Avenue in front of a van.

The van was driven by 70-year-old Larry Miller of Howard Lake. Miller and his passenger, 66-year-old Diane Miller of Howard Lake were taken to the hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries.