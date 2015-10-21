2 Hurt in Crash Near Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Two people were hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon east of Cold Spring.

The state patrol says the incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 23.

A car driven by 34-year-old Sarah Burg of Sauk Rapids turned onto the highway and was rear-ended by another car. Burg was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the other car, 21-year-old Trevor Parson of Waite Park and his passenger, 20-year-old Eric Moses of New London, each suffered non life-threatening injuries.