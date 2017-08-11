2 Hurt in 3 Car Crash on Highway 15 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A three car crash resulted in injuries on Highway 15 near Apollo High School Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m.

A pickup driven by 33-year-old Kevin Nelson of Spooner, Wisconsin and an SUV driven by 61-year-old Vicky Wyffels of Willmar were stopped at the intersection of Highway 15 south and 44th Avenue, when a car driven by 60-year-old David Boushek of Waite Park rear-ended Nelson's pickup, which then rear-ended the SUV driven by Wyffels.

According to authorities Nelson and three of his passengers, 36-year-old Adam , three-year-old Elliot , and four-year-old Tanner Nelson , all of Spooner Wisconsin were not hurt. Another passenger, 30-year-old Alexandra Nelson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Boushek was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wyffels was not hurt.