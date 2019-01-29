2-Cent Tuesday Listeners Weigh in on Local Media [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday listeners had quite a bit to say about the changing landscape of local media and their involvement with the St. Cloud Times. Listeners also commented on the cold weather, the Government shutdown and more. I did not ask for calls about the St. Cloud Times but listeners are allowed to call and discuss whatever they'd like to. Our discussions in the past have also centered on WJON's programming. Listen to the comments below.

2-Cent Tuesday airs Tuesday mornings from 8:10-10 on WJON. Listen to What Up Wednesday tomorrow morning at 9:10 a.m.