2 Boys Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Workers have rescued two boys who were caught in strong currents in the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul.

A 14-year-old boy went into the river to help his 10-year-old cousin after the younger boy slipped in at Raspberry Island on Thursday.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Stacy Hohertz says the 10-year-old floated between two barges and risked being pulled under. Nearby workers found him clinging to a log by the barge. The president of Upper River Services, the St. Paul-based company that handles barge towing, steered a towboat close enough to the boy for his employees to pull him out of the water.