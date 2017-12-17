2 Arrested In Hit-and-Run Death of St. Paul Bicyclist

ST. PAUL (AP) _ St. Paul police say a man and a woman have been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a restaurant worker who was biking home from work.

Authorities say a 28-year-old St. Paul man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. On Friday, a 47-year-old woman from South St. Paul was arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender. Reports say she is the registered owner of the vehicle believed to be have been used in the hit-and-run.

Fifty-two-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano was biking home from his job at Brasa Rotisseries in St. Paul when he was struck last month. He died Dec. 7.