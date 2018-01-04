2 Arrested in Death of Woman Found in Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (AP) — Police have arrested two men in the death of a St. Paul woman whose body was found in a running car in Columbia Heights on New Year's Day.

Authorities say the man suspected in the death of 29-year-old Linda Pa Vue was her companion and has been booked into the Anoka County Jail on a possible second-degree murder charge. Sheriff's officials say Pa Vue had suffered significant injuries, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. The man's brother has also been arrested on a possible charge of aiding an offender.