2 Adults, Toddler Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Duluth

DULUTH (AP) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver is suspected of drinking before he crashed head-on into another SUV on an interstate in Duluth, killing himself, the other driver and a young child.

Authorities say 23-year-old Aaron Dame of Duluth was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 when the crash occurred about 1 a.m. Monday. Dame was killed. A 22-year-old female passenger was seriously injured.

The patrol says Dame is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was on probation for a drunken driving conviction.