1st Recovery Innovations Breakfast Scheduled for April 4th [VIDEO]

RECOVERY INNOVATIONS BREAKFAST

The first and hopefully annual Recovery Innovations Breakfast will kick off on April 4th from 8:30 to Noon at:

St. Cloud State University

Voyageurs Room

Atwood Memorial Center

THE EVENT

The event is free to anyone who obtains a ticket and would like to attend. Guest speaker will be Carol Falcowski, who will be speaking at 10am. This will be followed by a panel discussion.