1st Recovery Innovations Breakfast Scheduled for April 4th [VIDEO]
WJON/Youtube
RECOVERY INNOVATIONS BREAKFAST
The first and hopefully annual Recovery Innovations Breakfast will kick off on April 4th from 8:30 to Noon at:
St. Cloud State University
Voyageurs Room
Atwood Memorial Center
THE EVENT
The event is free to anyone who obtains a ticket and would like to attend. Guest speaker will be Carol Falcowski, who will be speaking at 10am. This will be followed by a panel discussion.
Registration begins at 8:30 am, with breakfast and networking until 10am. For details about the event, please click on the picture and listen to the interview with Jennifer and Sean to learn more.