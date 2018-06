I interviewed Alice Sjostrom, Co-owner and Cheese-maker at Redhead Creamery in Brooten yesterday, as we talked about the evolution of Redhead Creamery, and their first annual Cheese Curd Festival, which is happening this Saturday!

You'll be able to try Pan fried cheese curds in all different flavors, other cheese curds and more. You'll be able to visit the farm, the shops, and learn more about the Redhead Creamery.