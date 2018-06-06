19th Annual ‘Music in the Gardens’ Starts this Sunday

Munsinger Gardens, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD -- "Music in the Gardens" returns for its 19th season this summer. The first of six live musical performances is this Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society co-chair Joan Anderson says the concert series is also popular with the performers.

I will mention that all of the groups that we have this year have been at Music in the Gardens in the past.  We're in great demand, a lot of performers want to be at Music in the Gardens.

All concerts are free.

And, once again this year, you can buy a root beer float for $1. This Sunday's band is called "Random Road".

2018 • 19th Season
June 10  •  Random Road
June 24  •  Monday Night Jazz
July 8  •  SEABORN
July 22  •  Harper's Chord  -  "Memorial Release of the Butterflies" event, see below for more details.
August 5  •  Dennis Warner and the D's
August 19  •  Ring of Kerry            

Also, the annual "Art Fair in the Gardens" will be held next month on the third Thursday in July.

