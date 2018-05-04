18-Year-old Charged With Murder in Reservation Slaying

BEMIDJI (AP) -- An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the head with a shotgun on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The U.S. attorney's office says 18-year-old Michael Whitefeather of Red Lake faces a second-degree murder charge. He made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

Investigators found a body of a male on a trail on the reservation on April 28, with three shotgun shells nearby. People in the area reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Whitefeather was arrested Wednesday.