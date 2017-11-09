15 Years Later, Search Continues for Joshua Guimond

ST. CLOUD - After 15 years, authorities are still looking for answers into the disappearance of 20-year-old Joshua Guimond .

Guimond was a student at St. Johns University. He was last seen by friends at a gathering on November 9th, 2002. The next day his friends reported him missing.

Stearns County authorities along with Guimond's friends and family have searched for answers for 15 years.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information about the disappearance of Guimond you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 320-259-3700 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.