15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in St. Cloud Arson

ST. CLOUD -- Police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested after intentionally starting a garage fire at a St. Cloud apartment complex Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the Wyndemere Apartments in the 3400 block of West St. Germain Street.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says when emergency crews arrived they found flames coming through the roof of a detached garage.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze. No one was hurt in the fire.

The St. Cloud fire department says three garages sustained heavy fire damage, while the rest have minor smoke damage. Total damages are estimated at $130,000.