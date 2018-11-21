UPDATE: Patrol Identifies Woman Killed in Crash Near Pierz

PIERZ -- An update to a story we brought you earlier Wednesday, authorities have identified a Waverly woman who was killed in a three-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 25, by 133rd Street, just south of Pierz.

A semi driven by 56-year-old Kevin Block of Pierz was going north. A car driven by 26-year-old Adam Hanson of Little Falls was waiting southbound to turn left. The third vehicle was going west and failed to stop and struck the other two vehicles.

The third vehicle's driver -- a 64-year-old Vonda Hyldahl from Waverly -- was killed in the crash.

Block was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

Hanson and is three passengers -- five-year-old Audrey Hanson , infant Jaelah Hanson , and 24-year-old Jasmine Morgan all of Little Falls -- were all taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.