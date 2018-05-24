1 Injured in Minnesota Police Shooting

CRYSTAL (AP) -- Authorities say a Hennepin County deputy shot and wounded a man after a standoff at a suburban Minneapolis home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting happened at a home in Crystal when officers came to carry out a court-ordered removal Wednesday night. According to the BCA, Hennepin County deputies and Crystal police arrived around 7 p.m. to serve the man with an order alleging he posed an "immediate danger of domestic abuse.''

The man locked himself in a bathroom with a knife, leading to a two-and-a-half-hour standoff. Repeated efforts to stun the man with a Taser were unsuccessful before a Hennepin County deputy shot him.