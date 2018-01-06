1 Huskies Top #10 Gophers

ST. CLOUD - Mikey Eyssimont scored two goals and added an assist in SCSU's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday evening.

Minnesota opened the scoring early in the 1st and St. Cloud answered minutes later when Robby Jackson found the back of the net on the power-play.

SCSU would score 3 more goals to stretch the lead to 4-1. Minnesota scored to pull the Gophers within 2 early in the third before SCSU's Jack Ahcan put the game out of reach with the Huskies 5th goal on the night.