1 Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash Involving Motorcycle

ELK RIVER -- One man is hurt after a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 169 at the intersection of Elk Hills Drive.

A car driven by 46-year-old John Arden of Zimmerman was traveling north on Highway 169 ahead of a motorcycle driven by 51-year-old Mark Nedoroscik of Browerville. At the same time a vehicle driven by 84-year-old Anna Stoutenburg of Elk River was traveling south on 169.

Authorities say Stoutenburg attempted to turn east onto Elk Hills Drive, when she struck Arden's vehicle and caused him to spin out, Nedoroscik laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting the other vehicles and slid into Stoutenburg's car.