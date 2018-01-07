1 Dead, Another Wounded in Shooting Near U of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Police say one man is dead and another person wounded after a shooting near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the shooting in the Dinkytown area. Police found a man dead in a front yard of an apparent gunshot wound. Another adult showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the same incident.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a gathering at the residence.

Investigators interviewed people at the scene. No one is under arrest.