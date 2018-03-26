Fatal Shooting Near Little Earth Investigated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Homicide investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video as they work to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the juvenile was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center Sunday with non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Acquaintances say he played on the Little Earth basketball team.

Reports says relatives have identified the man who was killed as Alexander LaGarde and that he didn't live at Little Earth. A candlelight vigil was held for LaGrade Sunday night near where he was shot.