1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- One man is dead and another is recovering from surgery after being shot in Sauk Rapids. Police Chief Perry Beise says they responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Friday at 3466 Old Creek Place.

Two adult men were found with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital. One of the men died and the other is recovering from surgery. Their names have not been released.

Even though the suspects have not been arrested, police say they do not believe the community is at risk.

Sauk Rapids police are being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Sartell Police and St. Cloud Police.